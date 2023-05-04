Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, has rued that he had not got enough time to speak in Parliament during his first year in the Rajya Sabha.

“The first year has been an experience of achievements and disappointments. However, the biggest disappointment is not getting enough time to debate in Parliament,” he said while sharing his experience as the first-time parliamentarian.

Arora was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in April last year and he had taken oath in May last.

On his performance in the Upper House, he said: “Despite disruptions, I tried my best to perform. I had an attendance of 81 per cent against a national average of 78 per cent and got 73 questions answered against a national average of 45.29.”

Key issues that Arora took up were related to affordable health care, farmers, civil aviation, NHAI, textile industry, and railways.

Arora had met Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Jyoti Raje Scindia, Mansukh L Mandavia, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goel, Bhupender Yadav and Anupriya Patel to represent demands of his area. “During my meetings, I took up issues of state and national importance as well,” he said.

Arora said he had also met President Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Citing another major achievement, he said: “I was made a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare and had attended meetings regularly and discussed various issues such as Budget allocations, mental health, and research in health.”

“My efforts paid off in getting the Halwara airport take off and it will be completed in record time at a cost of around Rs 100 crore,” he said, adding that all NHAI projects were put on a fast track in the state, especially Ludhiana. Besides, four more bridges were approved by the NHAI in Ludhiana and the renovation of the railway station in Ludhiana has been put on a fast track at the cost of Rs 500 crore.

“All MPLAD funds have been sanctioned for the first year, of which 90 per cent were given to educational and health institutions,” he said.

He added that he would continue to strive for overall development and bringing a positive change in the city. “My achievements encourage me to work more with enthusiasm and dedication,” the Rajya Sabha member asserted.