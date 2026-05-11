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Home / Ludhiana / Diesel Shed Ludhiana honoured on Op Sindoor anniv

Diesel Shed Ludhiana honoured on Op Sindoor anniv

During Operation Sindoor last year, Diesel Shed Ludhiana provided locomotives for essential freight trains

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Employees of Diesel Shed Ludhiana during the event on Sunday.
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Firozpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjeev Kumar on Sunday honoured Diesel Shed Ludhiana for its significant role during Operation Sindoor last year.

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During the operation from May 7 to May 15 last year, Diesel Shed Ludhiana provided locomotives for essential freight trains, military special trains and other important services.

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Being a broad gauge diesel shed located near the International Border (IB), the facility held a sensitive and strategically important position during the operation.

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Despite adverse circumstances, the officers and staff of Diesel Shed Ludhiana displayed exemplary dedication, outstanding teamwork and an exceptional sense of duty, accomplishing remarkable work, the DRM said.

Sanjeev Kumar congratulated the team, and appreciated the commitment of all the employees.

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To commemorate the efforts of Diesel Shed Ludhiana, a special anniversary dedicated to Operation Sindoor was organised at Gaurav Park. During the ceremony, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel), Ludhiana, Rahul Bharti appreciated the employees’ efforts and dedication during the operation.

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