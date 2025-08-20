Differently-abled residents get tricycles

In a heartfelt initiative, led by Jagraon MLA Sarvjeet Kaur Maanuke, specially-abled individuals from the constituency received tricycles to aid them in their daily mobility and independence. The distribution took place at a modest ceremony held at the SDM office in Jagraon.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and SDM Karandeep Singh, who joined the MLA in recognising the challenges faced by differently-abled residents, lacking access to mobility aids.

MLA Maanuke said the idea stemmed from her observation that many individuals in the constituency were struggling due to the absence of tricycles. Her team conducted an outreach programme to identify beneficiaries and assisted them in obtaining disability certificates. In cases where certificates were unavailable, medical checkups were arranged to facilitate documentation.

The tricycles were scheduled to be distributed on Independence Day but delays in certification meant some recipients had to wait.