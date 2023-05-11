DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

As part of ‘Operation Vigil’, on the second day, Ajay Maluja, DIG, STF, Bathinda, along with the SSP, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, conducted checking at various places in Khanna.

The DIG also checked the high-tech naka at Pristine Mall on the Khanna-Ludhiana highway where every vehicle was minutely checked and suspicious persons were questioned.

Later, Maluja visited the Khanna railway station for security review. Belongings of a few passengers were also checked.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Khanna police visited a church to ensure its security arrangements are in place and also briefed the management to remain vigilant and maintain liaison with the local police.

On the other hand, the Ludhiana police, led by ADGP Nageswara Rao and CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, remained on the alert mode on the second day of the ‘Operation Vigil’. On Wednesday, the police conducted checks at religious institutions. Early morning, checking of parks was also conducted and interaction with public was done to take feedback about security measures.

Other officials who were part of the operation were JCP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ADCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Rupinder Sran and others. A flag march was also conducted by the city police.

“Though the two-day special checking was conducted under the Operation Vigil, the city police will continue to conduct such checking for precautionary purposes. We also seek cooperation of residents to make the city crime-free” the CP said.