Digital agriculture: Canadian professor brings global vision to Punjab Agricultural University

Digital agriculture is redefining the future of farming, blending Artificial Intelligence, data-driven tools, and entrepreneurial innovation to meet the challenges of sustainability and productivity. Bringing this global vision to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Dr Kenneth B Kent, Professor at the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada, shared insights on how technology is transforming agriculture into a smarter, more resilient enterprise.

Dr Kent, who holds the Barrett Chair in Entrepreneurship for Digital Transformation and serves as Director of the IBM Centre for Advanced Studies-Atlantic UNB, emphasized that AI-driven solutions such as Digital Twins can revolutionize agricultural systems - from biogas plant optimization to precision farming.

His expertise, enriched by collaborations across Canada and Germany, highlighted how digital tools are not just futuristic concepts but practical pathways for farmers and researchers today.

The Alumni Association of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with the Department of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology, hosted sessions where nearly 50 postgraduate students and faculty engaged with Dr Kent’s ideas.

Discussions ranged from AI-driven simulations to strategies for research publishing and entrepreneurship, underscoring the need for students to see themselves as innovators in agriculture’s digital transformation.

Dr Manjeet Singh, Dean of the College, noted that “digital innovations are the need of the hour” and encouraged students to align their research with these emerging technologies. He also pointed to the success of Dr Harpreet Kaur, who recently completed her Ph.D under Dr Kent’s supervision at UNB, as an example of global collaboration shaping local expertise.

Dr Preetinder Kaur, President of the Alumni Association, added that technologies like AI and Digital Twins are vital for modelling physical systems and that research publishing and entrepreneurship are equally important for professional growth.

The event concluded with certificate distribution, but the larger message was clear: PAU is positioning itself at the forefront of digital agriculture, preparing its students to cultivate not just crops but the future of farming itself.