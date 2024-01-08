Digital mobile van flagged off to promote voting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

With an aim to spread awareness among voters on their electoral rights, Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Joint Commissioner-cum-Electoral Registration Officer, Kulpreet Singh flagged off a digital mobile van in the Atam Nagar constituency. The van has been flagged off as per the guidelines of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer.

Working as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Surabhi Malik, Commissioner Kulpreet said it was a part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign. People would be encouraged to exercise their right to vote through the initiative. Besides, the citizens who have not enrolled themselves as voters, will be provided information about how they could get themselves enrolled.

Commissioner Kulpreet and Nodal Officer SVEEP-cum-Master Trainer Balwant Singh said these vans were also equipped with demo electronic voting machines (EVM), voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) and LED systems and they will cover several places, including schools, colleges and residential areas. People can cast demo votes on the demo EVMs while information with respect to voting would be displayed on LED screens. People can also contact voters’ helpline number 1950 for more information and assistance.

Kulpreet Singh said a number of videos were also played on the LED screens to spread awareness among the voters and all kinds of assistance is provided to the voters through these vans.