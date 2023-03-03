 Diksha adjudged best athlete : The Tribune India

Diksha adjudged best athlete

Students take part in tug-of-war during the annual athletics meet of the Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 2

Diksha, a student of BA II, proved too good for her opponents and clinched titles in the 100m and 200m races for which she was declared the best athlete in the annual athletics meet at Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Kidwai Nagar, here today.

A large number of students vied for top honours in different track and field events besides fun games.

Puneet Jaggi, District Attorney, Ludhiana was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while Roshan Jindal, Public Prosecutor was the guest of honour on this occasion. They were accorded warm welcome by the college principal, Sarita Bahl and members of the managing committee led by chairman, Sukhdev Raj Jain were present on this occasion.

Dr Kuldeep Kaur, head of the department of physical education, read out the annual report highlighting achievements by the college students at the national and international level competitions.

To encourage the students towards sports, the managing committee announced cash prize worth Rs 1,51,000 for the participants.

Results: 100m race: Diksha 1st, Jyoti 2nd and Khsushi 3rd. 200m race: Diksha 1st, Sadhna 2nd, Pooja and Radhika 3rd. Shot put: Kiran 1st, Jyoti 2nd, Nikki and Rachna 3rd. Discus throw: Kiran 1st, Anjali 2nd and Jyoti 3rd. Long jump: Jyoti 1st, Kiran 2nd, Dikhsa and Khushi 3rd. Chatti race: Deepika 1st. Spoon and potato race: Mainka 1st, Manisha 2nd and Monj 3rd. Sack race: Abida 1st, Reshu 2nd and Jannat 3rd. Skipping race: Sneha 1st, Supriya 2nd and Jyoti 3rd. Three-legged race: Kavita and Simran 1st, Komal and Tanya 2nd, Abida and Harpreet 3rd.

