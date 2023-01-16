Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 15

As the badly damaged stretch from the Dugri police station to Jain Temple Chowk on Dugri-Dhandra Road has not been recarpeted despite repeated complaints made by residents, safety of commuters continued to be a major issue in the area. The residents had also raised the matter before the Municipal Corporation, GLADA and PWD in the past.

Issue not resolved despite repeated plaints After AAP government came into power in the state, residents had hoped that the badly damaged stretch from the Dugri police station to Jain Temple Chowk on Dugri-Dhandra Road would be recarpeted soon. The matter was raised by the residents before AAP MLAs Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Kulwant Singh Sidhu but the road is still crying for attention.

A resident, Darshan Singh, said there was no information that when the road would be recarpeted.

He said: “Commuters have been left to suffer on the badly broken road. The condition of the road had turned worse during the last rainy season. It was even difficult for pedestrians to pass through the stretch during rainy days. A number of two-wheeler riders met with road mishaps due to the poor condition of the road that must be recarpeted on a priority basis.”

Aresident of GLADA flats said some mishaps have occurred near his house in the past few days due to potholes on the road. “We want the road must be recarpeted soon as many commuters pass through the stretch daily,” he said.

MC officials had earlier stated that the road was out of MC’s jurisdiction. A PWD official had then also stated that it was not under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

A member of the Dugri-Dhandra Road Shopkeepers Association, Sanjeev Kumar, said: “We have been complaining to governments and its departments for years but the road is yet to be recarpeted or reconstructed. Even I have met with a mishap on the broken stretch. Government departments had been passing the buck in the past. We appeal to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get the road recarpeted at the earliest.”

Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal could not be contacted for his comments. Executive Engineer of the PWD Pardeep Singh said the road was not under the PWD’s jurisdiction. However, the PWD has sent an estimate regarding the road project to GLADA for getting the required approval.