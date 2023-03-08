Direct access to martyr Sukhdev's birthplace sought

Ludhiana, March 7
In the ongoing Punjab Assembly session, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu made an appeal to ensure direct access to the ancestral home of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at Naughara Mohalla here. The MLA raised the demand on Tuesday.
Notably, members of the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been demanding for a long time that the government provide for direct access to the martyr’s birthplace at Naughara Mohalla from Chaura Bazaar. MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu also blamed the mainstream political parties for having ignored the demand in the past.
Yesterday, Sidhu had raised the demand for the regularisation of Dr BR Ambedkar Colony.
