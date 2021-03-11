Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Amid the protests by members of the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust against the government for allegedly ignoring the martyr’s birthplace, the Land Acquisition Collector-cum-SDM, Ludhiana East, has sent a draft notification to the Department of Local Government to get required approval for acquiring a piece of land for making direct way to the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at Mohalla Naughara from Chaura Bazar here.

The Trust members have been demanding from the government to make a direct way to the martyr’s birthplace. A 44.5 sq yard property is to be acquired for making a direct way from Chaura Bazar to the martyr’s birthplace.

The members of the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust on Saturday continued their chain hunger strike outside the ancestral home of the martyr at Mohalla Naughara, near Chaura Bazar, in Ludhiana.

The Trust members said t Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar’s birth anniversary will be marked on May 15 at his birthplace. Trust chief Ashok Thapar said they continued the chain hunger strike for the fourth day in protest against the delay in the work of beautification of the area outside the martyr’s ancestral home (birthplace).

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner, MC, Aaditya Dachalwal has given instructions to officials and the contractor to get the beautification project completed at the earliest.