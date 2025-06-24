Director Health Services inspects Aam Aadmi clinics

Dr Hitinder Kaur, Director Health Services Punjab, along with Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, conducted an inspection of Aam Aadmi Clinics located in Sherpur and Focal Point, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The officials reviewed the overall functioning of the clinics, assessed the quality of healthcare services being provided, and interacted with patients to gather feedback on their experiences. Dr Hitinder Kaur reiterated the Punjab Government's commitment to delivering quality and accessible healthcare to every citizen through the Aam Aadmi Clinics initiative.

"These clinics are a vital part of our mission to ensure free and efficient healthcare services for every resident of Punjab. We are continuously monitoring their operations to improve patient care," said Dr Hitinder Kaur. Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, highlighted the importance of timely medical services and encouraged residents to fully utilise the free treatment facilities available at these clinics.