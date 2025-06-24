DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Director Health Services inspects Aam Aadmi clinics

Director Health Services inspects Aam Aadmi clinics

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:25 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dr Hitinder Kaur, Director Health Services Punjab, along with Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, conducted an inspection of Aam Aadmi Clinics located in Sherpur and Focal Point, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The officials reviewed the overall functioning of the clinics, assessed the quality of healthcare services being provided, and interacted with patients to gather feedback on their experiences. Dr Hitinder Kaur reiterated the Punjab Government's commitment to delivering quality and accessible healthcare to every citizen through the Aam Aadmi Clinics initiative.

"These clinics are a vital part of our mission to ensure free and efficient healthcare services for every resident of Punjab. We are continuously monitoring their operations to improve patient care," said Dr Hitinder Kaur. Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, highlighted the importance of timely medical services and encouraged residents to fully utilise the free treatment facilities available at these clinics.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts