Directors of Punjab Dyers Assn booked in fraud case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

In an alleged dispute between members and office-bearers of the Punjab Dyers Association regarding water share allotment in the Common Effluent Treatment Plant, a case of fraud was registered at Tibba police station against association directors Kamal Chauhan and Bobby Jindal on Wednesday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sunil Bansal, a member of the association. Bansal has a dyeing unit in the name of Krishna Processor in Mahavir Jain Colony located on Tajpur Road. He said that he had applied for 800 shares to supply the water of his dyeing unit to the treatment plant, in return for which Rs 80 lakh was deposited in the PDA account from two different accounts. Instead of 800 shares, he was given consent to give 696 shares, but only 522 shares were allotted.