Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Discrepancies have been found in the dope tests being conducted at civil hospitals in the district.

Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh has taken a strict note and shot a letter to the senior medical officers (SMOs) concerned, seeking explanation.

Discrepancies have been found at the civil hospitals in Ludhiana, Raikot and Jagraon.

Dr Aulakh said at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, a few cases came forward where dope tests were earlier tested positive but later turned negative after a few days. The tests were done in March and April.

At Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, an applicant, Harjit Singh, got his test done on March 27 and on April 1. In the record book of March 27, it is stated that the sample of the applicant was taken on April 1. The question arises is if the sample was collected on April 1, how was the test conducted on March 27 and where and when was his sample taken?

The second case dates to April 2 where the applicant tested positive and the test was repeated on April 27 and the report was negative. If the first report was positive, how can the same person test negative after 25 days, the Civil Surgeon questioned.

Similar cases has been found in Jagraon and Raikot civil hospitals. An applicant got his test conducted in January at Jagraon and tested positive and the same applicant repeated his test at the Raikot hospital and he was tested negative. Though the father’s name of the applicant is different, rest all details such

as age and phone number are same. The Civil Surgeon has sought explanation on the same.

