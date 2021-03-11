Disease-hit dairy farmers demand relief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

Dairy farmers have threatened stir against non-implementation of the economic package announced by the state government to bring dairy farmers and livestock farmers out of the economic crisis in the state.

They have threatened to stage an indefinite dharna in front of the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana from August 24.

Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president, Progressive Dairy Farmers’ Association (PDFA), the body that leads the dairy farmers of Punjab, said the state dairy farmers had high expectations from the new government, but on the contrary, after the formation of the government, difficulties of dairy farmers have increased.

“We have been trying to take time to discuss our demands with the government for the last three months but neither the Chief Minister nor Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is willing to talk to the dairy farmers,” he said.

He said the biggest problem was that no responsible minister or the Chief Minister was ready to listen to the problems of dairy farmers. He said even three months ago, when thousands of dairy farmers had protested in Mohali, demanding financial help, a meeting with the representatives of PDFA was called by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Panchayati Raj Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

In the meeting, an announcement was made to increase the price of fat by Rs 55 per kg of which Rs 20 per kg fat was to be given by Milkfed, which was implemented on May 21. The government was to pay Rs 35 per kg fat in the price of milk, which was continuously being delayed and it has not been implemented yet.

Sadarpura said after the announcement of this increase by the said ministers, it was also approved during the Budget session, but unfortunately the increase of Rs 35 per kg fat could not be implemented so far, due to which the dairy farmers were being forced to adopt the path of struggle.

He added that the dairy farmers of Punjab, who were already under economic crisis, had been affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD) and their livestock was dying continuously. He said the dreadful disease caused the death of cattle, especially the cows, has caused huge losses to the small and big farmers associated with the dairy industry and till now thousands of cows have died due to this disease across the state.

He said at such a time, the government should have implemented its earlier announcements to save the dairy industry of the state and should have given compensation to the cattle owners in exchange for the dead cows, but unfortunately the government was reluctant to listen to the dairy farmers.

Sadarpura said he had been talking to various representatives of the government for the last two months and sending his message to the MLAs concerned and the CM, but there was no positive response and even the Finance Minister was not willing to meet dairy farmers.