Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 4

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted dismissed ASI Sukhwant Singh of Sahisaran Kalan village in Amritsar in a corruption case. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years.

A fine of Rs 33 lakh was also imposed upon the accused. After pronouncing the verdict, the court ordered to send him to the Central Jail, Ludhiana, for undergoing sentence.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

The Vigilance Bureau Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rupinder Singh, apprised that a case against the accused was registered by the Vigilance Bureau on April 10, 2013, on the charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income after a probe. He was arrested in the case and later, he was released on bail.

In 2014, the policeman has sought retirement from the department but the request was declined and he was dismissed from the service. The prosecution has examined 28 witnesses in the case to prove the guilt of the accused through credible and convincing evidence collected during the probe. During the trial, the prosecution proved that the accused was having more than 10 properties and huge money transactions in his bank accounts.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence and claimed false implication in the case. But after appreciating the evidence on record and convinced with the submission of additional public prosecutor, the court found sufficient evidence on record to hold him guilty. He was held guilty and sentenced accordingly.

“Corruption in not tolerable in a civilised society. The Vigilance Bureau is committed to take all such corruption cases to its logical conclusion,” said Rupinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau.