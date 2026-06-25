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Home / Ludhiana / Dismissed cop flees from custody in Ludhiana

Dismissed cop flees from custody in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:59 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A dismissed Punjab Police constable Vikas Kumar of Ferozepur fled from police custody when he was being taken for medical examination to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. He, along with his two associates Vipan of Kapurthala and Parvinder of Ferozepur, had been arrested for illegal possession of an SUV. The police also recovered a .32-bore revolver with six cartridges and .32-bore pistol with six cartridges.

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The nabbed cop had been dismissed from service after a criminal case was registered against him. The three had been arrested while they were travelling in an SUV of a car rental company.

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Police sources said that Gurdev Singh had rented the SUV to the accused for Rs 6,000 per day, but it was not returned as promised. The accused had kept it under a well-planned conspiracy as they had replaced the original number plate with a fake one and even GPS trackers fitted in the SUV were also removed by the accused.

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To their bad luck, one GPS tracker remained active as the accused failed to notice it. The rental company then alerted the police, which after tracking the SUV movement, intercepted the accused and nabbed the trio. The police have launched an investigation to know the source of illegal arms recovered from the accused.

SHO inspector Hamraj Singh said that accused had escaped from police custody and a case was being registered against the accused.

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