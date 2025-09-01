Dispose of pending cases, cops told

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma on Sunday convened a special meeting with all officials of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. In the meeting, the top cop took update about pending criminal cases and directed them to dispose of pending cases immediately.

The meeting was attended by DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, DCP Snehdeep Sharma, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, ADCP Amandeep Singh Brar, ADCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Karanvir Singh, other senior officials of all police zones, heads of all police stations and police posts. Even heads of all other crime wings were also present.

The meeting started with focus on the disposal of pending NDPS cases. The CP after taking feedback about the pending drug cases told the officers concerned to expedite the disposal process of the same so that these can be taken to a logical end and arrested smugglers could be convicted.

The CP discussed in detail about other pending criminal cases and told the officials to speed up probe and present charge sheets in courts. Sharma also discussed about pending court matters and asked the officials to ensure compliance of every matter.

He also directed them to strengthen the crime detection system so that it could be detected on time and culprits be put behind bars. A discussion was also held regarding steps being taken to ensure public safety.

“Public safety and security are the top priority of the Ludhiana police. We should take necessary steps to ensure that every citizen get justice and issues of residents be resolved on time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CP also heard about problems being faced by police personnel and promised that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis.