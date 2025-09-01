DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Dispose of pending cases, cops told

Dispose of pending cases, cops told

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CP Swapan Sharma interacts with cops during a special meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Advertisement

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma on Sunday convened a special meeting with all officials of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. In the meeting, the top cop took update about pending criminal cases and directed them to dispose of pending cases immediately.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, DCP Snehdeep Sharma, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, ADCP Amandeep Singh Brar, ADCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Karanvir Singh, other senior officials of all police zones, heads of all police stations and police posts. Even heads of all other crime wings were also present.

The meeting started with focus on the disposal of pending NDPS cases. The CP after taking feedback about the pending drug cases told the officers concerned to expedite the disposal process of the same so that these can be taken to a logical end and arrested smugglers could be convicted.

Advertisement

The CP discussed in detail about other pending criminal cases and told the officials to speed up probe and present charge sheets in courts. Sharma also discussed about pending court matters and asked the officials to ensure compliance of every matter.

He also directed them to strengthen the crime detection system so that it could be detected on time and culprits be put behind bars. A discussion was also held regarding steps being taken to ensure public safety.

Advertisement

“Public safety and security are the top priority of the Ludhiana police. We should take necessary steps to ensure that every citizen get justice and issues of residents be resolved on time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CP also heard about problems being faced by police personnel and promised that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts