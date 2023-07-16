Dispute led to serious clash, auto driver brutally attacked with sword

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 15

The argument started between two auto-rickshaw drivers over picking passengers at the city bus stand turned ugly when one of them brutally attacked the other auto-rickshaw driver with a sword. The attack caused severe injuries on the driver’s neck and body.

The victim, identified as Rajinder Kumar (52), was rushed to the CMCH, where his condition was reported to be critical. Based on the complaint filed by victim’s son Mandeep, the Division Number 5 police yesterday registered a case against the other auto driver, Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

The victim’s son said his father, Rajinder, was a member of the auto union at bus stand. He used to leave for work at 7 am daily. Around 2 pm on Friday, he received a call from a member of the union, informing him that someone had attacked his father with a sword, causing serious injuries.

“On reaching the scene, he learnt that an auto-rickshaw driver, who was not member of the auto union, was forcefully picking passengers from the bus stand but as per the union rules, his father could only pick passengers as his turn was due. An argument started between his father and the suspect due to the same. In no time, the argument took a ghastly turn as Sandeep attacked his father with a sword, inflicting severe injuries on him,” he said.

SHO Avneet Kaur said a case was registered.