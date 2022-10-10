Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 9

There is a widespread resentment among residents of Dugri village falling in Ward Number 43 of the city over taps going dry for the past over 48 hours due to a burnt tube well motor. While residents were suffering on account of non-supply of drinking water and were forced to carry buckets of water from a gurdwara in the vicinity or other places where submersible pumps were installed, the area councillor, who belongs to the Congress, and certain activists of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government are involved in a blame game.

Navjot Kaur, Anjali, Kulwant Singh and Pawanjeet, residents of the area, alleged that the apathy of the area councillor and the contractor, who were assigned the work of maintenance of the tube well, were squarely responsible for bringing misery to residents by non-supply of water for days together.

“Disruption in water supply in the area is not a new issue as residents are facing the problem at regular intervals,” they said.

Another area resident said the contractor was not having a spare or standby motor, which was mandatory as per terms and conditions of the contract. It took a lot of time for the repair of the faulty motor in the absence of a spare motor. As a result, the water supply was affected.

Residents of the affected area were peeved at the apathy of political leaders, both from the Congress and AAP in the area, who were shamelessly drawing political mileage rather than coming to the rescue of hapless residents and building pressure on Municipal Corporation officials to resolve the issue.

A resident, Didar Singh, went to the extent of saying that residents ought to boycott both Congress and AAP in coming MC elections to teach the self-serving political leaders a lesson.

MC Superintending Engineer (O&M) Ravinder Garg said the motor of one of the tube wells supplying water to the Dugri area had burnt on Friday but claimed that it was replaced late on Saturday evening and the water supply was restored to the affected area.

“If any issue with regard to the water supply in some pocket still persists, we will look into the same and take remedial measures,” he said.

