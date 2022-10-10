 Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents : The Tribune India

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Water supply in the Dugri area was disrupted for over 48 hours due to burning of an electric motor of the tube well. Tribune photo

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 9

There is a widespread resentment among residents of Dugri village falling in Ward Number 43 of the city over taps going dry for the past over 48 hours due to a burnt tube well motor. While residents were suffering on account of non-supply of drinking water and were forced to carry buckets of water from a gurdwara in the vicinity or other places where submersible pumps were installed, the area councillor, who belongs to the Congress, and certain activists of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government are involved in a blame game.

Navjot Kaur, Anjali, Kulwant Singh and Pawanjeet, residents of the area, alleged that the apathy of the area councillor and the contractor, who were assigned the work of maintenance of the tube well, were squarely responsible for bringing misery to residents by non-supply of water for days together.

“Disruption in water supply in the area is not a new issue as residents are facing the problem at regular intervals,” they said.

Another area resident said the contractor was not having a spare or standby motor, which was mandatory as per terms and conditions of the contract. It took a lot of time for the repair of the faulty motor in the absence of a spare motor. As a result, the water supply was affected.

Residents of the affected area were peeved at the apathy of political leaders, both from the Congress and AAP in the area, who were shamelessly drawing political mileage rather than coming to the rescue of hapless residents and building pressure on Municipal Corporation officials to resolve the issue.

A resident, Didar Singh, went to the extent of saying that residents ought to boycott both Congress and AAP in coming MC elections to teach the self-serving political leaders a lesson.

MC Superintending Engineer (O&M) Ravinder Garg said the motor of one of the tube wells supplying water to the Dugri area had burnt on Friday but claimed that it was replaced late on Saturday evening and the water supply was restored to the affected area.

“If any issue with regard to the water supply in some pocket still persists, we will look into the same and take remedial measures,” he said.

‘Contractor did not have spare motor’

A resident of the Dugri area said the contractor did not have a spare or standby motor, which is mandatory as per terms and conditions of the contractor concerned. It took a lot of time for the repair of the faulty motor in the absence of a spare motor. As a result, the water supply got affected.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

3
Trending

As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

4
Diaspora

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

5
Haryana

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

6
Himachal

World’s first giant swing backed by AI to be launched in Himachal's Manali

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

8
Punjab

Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue

9
Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

10
Delhi

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Don't Miss

View All
Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Top News

Will ensure Sonepat firm’s drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor bus...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

Gangster Landa's aide brought from Kapurthala jail

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam quits, had attended mass conversion event

Eat green veggies to keep dementia away, says expert

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Another snatcher held; 3 stolen vehicles seized

Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Paddy yield estimated to go down in dist as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Open house Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Graft case: Cop declared PO for non-appearance

One fresh Covid case in district

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi varsity threaten stir