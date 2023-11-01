Disruptions in water supply, ageing sewerage irk residents

Several colonies such as Rajouri Garden and New Friends Colony, which have been inhabited for several years now, still await construction of proper streets in Ward 94 (old). Additionally, residents in certain areas also have concerns regarding the erratic water supply.

Aitwari Lal, a resident of Rajouri Garden, said, despite having lived in the area for a significant period, the colony’s streets remain unconstructed to date. The uneven surface of roads creates multifarious problems for residents, especially during rainy days, when mud worsens the condition of the roads. He also emphasised on the urgent need to replace old water pipes, before addressing the problem of construction of streets.

Another resident from the same colony expressed frustration regarding the recurring disruptions in water supply in the last years. He urged the municipal corporation to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

Balbir Singh of New Friends Colony also shared concerns about the lack of constructed streets in their locality. He and his family have been residing there for 15 years, yet the streets remain unconstructed. While the sewerage system has been laid, the old water pipes, which frequently leak, have not been replaced. Balbir Singh demanded that all these issues be resolved by the authorities concerned at the earliest.

Residents say there is a pressing need to address the problem of dumping of waste in vacant plots. Furthermore, a long-standing demand of the residents for the construction of a railway under bridge to facilitate vehicular movement on Jassian Road has not been fulfilled yet.

Former Councillor Gurpreet Gopi, said, the railway under bridge project was initially proposed during the former government’s tenure but was not adequately pursued by the civic body after the AAP government assumed power. He said that during his term, various development projects were undertaken, including road construction and resurfacing, the installation of new tubewells and the establishment of a dispensary among others.

