Dist admn cracks the whip against illegal sale of drugs

The administration claimed to have tightened the noose around chemists and drug store owners to prevent violation of guidelines of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

At least 27 kinds of pharmaceutical preparations worth Rs 66,491 were seized during a surprise inspection at seven shops recently.

Responding to a call made by the administration officials, office-bearers and activists of various units of chemist associations announced that the organisations working for the welfare of chemists would not shield those retailers or wholesalers who are found guilty at any cost.

Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke appreciated the office-bearers and activists’ decision to not shield entrepreneurs who violated the guidelines of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, particularly in connection with the stocking and sale of pharmaceutical preparations falling under schedule H1 and other categories.

Regretting that 75-mg Pregabalin capsules were being abused for addiction purposes, Tidke stressed that chemists must only supply these capsules after affixing a seal with a signature on the prescription slip from a competent physician. He advised officials concerned to ensure that all retailers and wholesalers be asked to display their licenses at a prominent place inside their shops.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said senior functionaries of the police had conducted surprise checks at chemist shops, falling under their respective jurisdiction.