Dist admn distributes 1 lakh pencils among needy kids

Ludhiana, April 28
Under the ‘Meri Kalam Meri Taqat’ initiative of the district administration, around 1 lakh pencils were distributed among needy children at various orphanages, slums, etc.
After Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik launched the project from Red Cross, Bal Bhawan, in Sarabha Nagar, administration officials visited the orphanages and slums where the pencils were distributed among the needy.
Surabhi Malik appreciated ADC (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal and Assistant Commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the novel idea. The officials also appreciated eminent Punjabi poet Prof Gurbhajan Gill, Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal, sarpanch, Daad village, and others for donating for the noble cause.
She also interacted with students of Bal Bhawan and urged them to work hard to achieve new heights in life. She also motivated them for remaining positive despite all hardships.
Dr Bedi said soon, more such initiatives would be launched by the administration. He also appealed to residents to donate wholeheartedly for such causes.
Secretary, District Red Cross Society, Balbir Aery, was among others present.
On April 26, under the slogan, ‘Waste Wealth-Give & Take’, the administration launched a unique initiative under which a ‘donation corner” was set up outside the DC office, here. At the donation corner, residents can donate stationary items and toys for needy children.
