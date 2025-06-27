DT
Home / Ludhiana / Dist admn to launch plantation drive in July

Dist admn to launch plantation drive in July

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:11 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
DC Himanshu Jain. File
With a view to enhancing green cover in the district, the administration is set to plant one lakh saplings in coming month under a large-scale afforestation campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain said the administration had chalked out a plan to plant saplings in all areas of the district. He said the people should ensure proper plantation as well as upkeep of the saplings for their requisite growth in future.

While holding a meeting of the officials concerned and representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the target of planting over one lakh saplings, including fruit-bearing, shade-giving and ornamental varieties, had been assigned with a task to accomplish the same well in time.

He said the massive drive would commence in July and the Forest Department would provide necessary saplings from its 14 nurseries in the district.

Jain emphasised that the initiative was a vital step towards increasing the district's green cover, especially in the light of the concerning decline in forest areas.

He said everyone must contribute to planting more trees and ensuring their proper care, highlighting the importance of maintaining the saplings for long-term environmental benefits.

Jain appealed to the residents to play an active role in transforming the district into a clean, green and pollution-free area.

The DC said such plantation drives were critical as diminishing green cover poses a serious threat to both environment and public health, adding that it was the moral duty of every individual to come forward and plant as many trees as possible to ensure a greener district, encouraging residents to participate wholeheartedly in the noble cause.

He urged everyone to plant at least one tree and care for it, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

