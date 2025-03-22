Dist badminton assn official accused of misusing govt facility, probe ordered

National badminton player and coach Anand Tiwari has accused Ludhiana Badminton Association’s general secretary Anupam Kumaria of alleged misuse of Shastri Badminton Hall, collecting funds and other irregularities. The complaint was lodged before the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Commissioner of Police. Following the complaint, a probe was ordered to verify allegations.

Anupam Kumaria termed the allegations levelled against him fake and motivated. He said there was no misuse of Shastri Badminton Hall. At present, he was out of town to take part in a badminton tournament and he would present his side after reaching Ludhiana.

Conduct any inquiry, truth would prevail, he said.

Advertisement

Tiwari in his complaint alleged that Ludhiana’s prestigious Shastri Badminton Hall, a government-owned multi crore property facility, was being illegally controlled and misused by unauthorised Ludhiana Badminton Association. The association is led by Anupam Kumaria for the past 15 years.

Tiwari alleged that the association had been operating from the government-owned Shastri Badminton Hall without any official authorisation, the association has no constitution, no bank account, no balance sheets, no auditors, no elections, and no executive meetings. It is functioning as a closed group with only six life members, effectively avoiding legal scrutiny and oversight.

Advertisement

Tiwari further alleged that Kumaria had been running the unauthorised Ludhiana Badminton Academy registered at his residence without government approval. Entry fees, donations and sponsorship money had been collected in cash, siphoning millions from innocent players and their families. Despite claims of offering free coaching, bank records suggest that parents have paid in lakhs in the names of donations.

The association has been functioning without proper elections, AGMs, financial disclosures or audits for nearly two decades. The association’s official address is illegally mentioned as Shastri Badminton Hall, without any official permission.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Kumaria by parents, players and whistleblowers but no action has been taken allegedly due to his close ties with people in politics, asserted the complainant.

“I urge the DC and the CP to conduct an investigation into the illegal occupation and financial mismanagement of Shastri Badminton Hall. File an FIR against responsible persons, recover the illegally siphoned funds and dissolve the association and restore control of the hall to the Municipal Corporation and initiate fair and government-approved management practices for its operation,” he demanded.