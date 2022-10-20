Dist Bar assn flays NIA raids at lawyers' houses

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, October 19
On a call given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana in the wake of NIA (National Investigation Agency) raids on the houses and offices of lawyers in Gurugram, Chandigarh and Bathinda and seizing of their cell phones and laptops, a large number of city lawyers abstained from work here on Wednesday. This adversely affected the functioning of courts.
Condemning the raids, District Bar Association president Gurkirpal Singh Gill termed it to be an attack on the privacy of legal fraternity.
