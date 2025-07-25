DT
PT
Dist education officer conducts surprise inspections at schools

Dist education officer conducts surprise inspections at schools

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:24 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
District Education Officer (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur made a surprise visit to schools of Samrala and Machhiwara 2 blocks on Thursday. During the visit to Government Primary School, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Samrala, the DEO found some shortcomings with the management and academically, taking serious note of which she directed the officials concerned to rectify these at the earliest.

She also motivated children to achieve their goals and asked teachers to provide activity-based education according to every child’s learning level under Mission Samarth.

Along with this, during the visit to GPS, Garhi Tarkhana, Machhiwara 2 Block, the overall management at the academic level in the school was found to be good.

Ravinder said the Punjab Government was making sincere efforts for the betterment of school education and grants were being released from time to time for infrastructural development of schools.

She said that “Sunder Kitchen” mission was being run in schools across the district, regarding which guidelines had been issued to school heads. She said any school that needed a grant for maintenance of its kitchen could send its demand to the DEO’s office through the block offices. Clean environment and nutritious food for the children was our first priority, she said, adding that in the coming time, teachers with good performance would also be honoured at the district level and notices would be issued to those who perform poorly.

