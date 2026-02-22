Dist reported over 13K TB cases in 2025

The district had reported 13,235 fresh tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2025, a noticeable increase from the 12,000 cases recorded in 2024.

While the Health Department is urging patients to seek timely treatment, many are struggling without the promised financial aid under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, which provides Rs 1,000 per month for nutrition support. Funds have not been released since March 2025, leaving thousands of patients in distress.

District TB officer Dr Ashish Chawla said the rise in cases was partly due to intensified detection efforts.

“We have introduced a new handheld device that can diagnose TB in less than one hour without a laboratory. Special drives were conducted in factories and several new cases were identified, particularly among migrant workers,” he said.

However, Dr Chawla admitted that patients have not received nutrition funds since the start of the financial year. “The scheme is jointly run with a 60:40 Centre-state split. As funds have not been released, we are taking help from NGOs to provide high-protein kits with pulses, eggs and bananas. Recovery depends on both medicine and food and we are trying to ensure no patient drops out of treatment,” he added.

For patients, the delay has been devastating. Rakesh Kumar, a 45-year-old daily-wage worker from Salem Tabri, said: “I was diagnosed in July. Medicines are strong but without proper food, I feel weak all the time. The doctor told me I would get ?1,000 every month but I haven’t received a single penny so far.” Another patient said she used to buy eggs and milk with the amount in the past but had not received money in her account for months. “I ask doctors every time I visit hospital but even they are not sure when the funds will be received,” she said.

Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur emphasised that TB was curable if treated properly. “Unfortunately, many patients still rely on superstitions such as threads, charms or faith healing. It worsens their condition and increases the risk of spreading infection to family members. Treatment is free at government facilities. Hence, we urge patients to seek medical care without delay,” she said.

Despite awareness campaigns, lack of nutrition support threatens recovery for thousands of patients. As NGOs step in to fill the gap, the delay in government funds continues to cast a shadow over Ludhiana’s fight against TB.