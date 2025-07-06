Dist reports 92 Covid cases so far; hospitals get queries as vaccine stock unavailable

As Ludhiana district continues to report new Covid-19 cases daily, concerns are mounting over the unavailability of vaccines. So far, the district has recorded 92 cases and three deaths, with six active cases currently in home isolation.

Despite the ongoing transmission, the Health Department has no vaccine stock, leaving residents anxious. District Epidemiologist Sheetal Narang confirmed that the department had not received any fresh supply of vaccines.

Hospitals are receiving multiple queries about the availability of the vaccines. Local residents have expressed helplessness over the situation as no vaccine is available at present. Ishar Conner, a 19-year-old youth, said he was not eligible for vaccination during the pandemic due to age restrictions. “Now that cases are rising again, I wanted to get vaccinated. I enquired at a few hospitals but the vaccine is not available,” he said.

Naresh Kumar (82), who is suffering from hypertension and diabetes, hoped to receive a booster dose but was unable to do so due to vaccine unavailability. “Its unavailability comes at a time when public interest in vaccination is resurging, especially among those who missed earlier doses or are at higher risk due to co-morbidities,” he said.

Amid a steady rise in Covid cases, residents in the district are getting anxious about the non-availability of booster doses for vulnerable individuals. Shallu Arora from the Civil Lines said her grandfather was suffering from comorbidities and they want to secure a booster shot for him.

“We enquired from the Civil Hospital and the DMCH but the vaccination is not available,” she said.