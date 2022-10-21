Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 20

Swimmers from Ludhiana reaped a rich haul of medals (49) to finish as first overall runners-up in the state-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at different venues across the state.

Swimming competition in the boys and girls for different age groups (U-14, 17, 21 and above 21 years) were conducted at the swimming pool, SAS Nagar, Mohali, wherein hosts clinched overall championship by securing total 51 medals.

Swimmers from Ludhiana bagged 14 gold, 20 silver and 15 bronze medals to secure second position at Mohali.

The medal winners from the city are Ojas Sund, Aditya Trehan, Anushka Sharma, Kavisha Sukhija, Raisa Maini and Gurnaaj Kaur Sekhon (U-14); Jitkash, Kartikay Bahl, Navraj Sikand, Varun Sharma, Manan Sukhija, Ravinoor Singh, Shaktiveer, Himanshu Rawat, Divneet Kaur, Sahibjot Kaur, Kashish Rawat, Nisa Arora, Gunika Prabhakar, Bhagyvrdhka Verma, Gurnoor and Jayanna Sapra (U-17); Ishaan Pawar, Ishaan Bahl, Sargunjyot, Kriti Arora, Aastha Sharma, Bhavjot Kaur and Ekamjot Kaur (U-21).

Those who won medals in the age group of 21-40 years include Bharat Sharma, Manav Bal, Anmol Jindal, Amarpal, Armaan, Tamanna Jindal and Nistha.

Apinder Singh Grewal, president, Ludhiana District Swimming Association and Balraj Sharma, honorary general secretary, congratulated the swimmers and coaches Ajay Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Madhav Sund, Saurav Sharma and Arun Kumar on bringing fame to the association and the district.