Dist tops state in paddy lifting

The district has topped the state in lifting of paddy from grain markets. Both circles — Ludhiana East and Ludhiana West — have surpassed all other districts in ensuring maximum lifting, bringing much relief to farmers in the region.

Advertisement

Ludhiana East has recorded 108.12 per cent lifting while Ludhiana West has achieved 105.67 per cent — the highest figures in Punjab so far. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain told The Tribune that the administration was working round the clock to ensure smooth lifting of the grains. “It is our priority that farmers should not suffer unnecessarily. I personally monitor the arrival and lifting on a daily basis,” he said.

Advertisement

DFSC (East) Shefali Chopra said till date, 10,06,652 metric tonnes of paddy have arrived in the mandis of the district, of which 9,83,432 MT have been lifted by various agencies.

Advertisement

She added that regular payments were being made to farmers, with Rs 2,173 crore already credited into their accounts for the procured paddy.

Though harvesting in the district had started late and at a slower pace, it has now picked up rapidly as compared to other districts of the state.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner had earlier directed officials that any delay

in procurement would

not be tolerated and farmers must not face any inconvenience at the hands of arhtiyas or government agencies.