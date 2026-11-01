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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana district TT championship begins on November 1

Ludhiana district TT championship begins on November 1

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association (LDTTA) has added three new events to the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held on November 1 and 2 at the Table Tennis Hall, Rakh Bagh, here.

The additional veteran events include men’s singles in the 59-plus and 69-plus age categories, providing experienced paddlers an opportunity to compete and showcase their skills.

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With these additions, the championship will feature competitions across various age groups, including U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, Under-17 and Under-19 boys’ and girls’ singles, men’s and women’s singles, and veteran categories.

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Manmeet Singh, honorary secretary of the LDTTA, said the association had also introduced a change in the registration process. All entries will be accepted exclusively through the MatchForge platform, and registrations through any other mode will not be entertained.

All matches will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Players must carry their original date-of-birth certificates for age verification, Singh added.

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