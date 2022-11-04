Dist TT meet on November 5, 6

Ludhiana, November 3
The Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association (LDTTA) will organise district table tennis tournament here at Shastri Hall, near Guru Nanak Stadium, on November 5 and 6.
Manmeet Singh, honorary secretary, LDTTA, said competition in the boys and girls U-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 besides men and women in addition to veteran men and women (above 40 years) would be conducted during the two-day tournament.
Participants have been advised to bring their date of birth certificates in original to facilitate
age verification.
