Distric BJP chief leads protest against government

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

BJP mandal presidents held protests against the state government at about 20 locations in the city under the leadership of district president Rajesh Dhiman. The leaders attacked the AAP government over the poor condition of roads and basic infrastructure.

Dhiman said more than 11 months had passed since AAP took over in Punjab but no poll promises had been fulfilled by the party till date till date and the condition had turned from bad to worst.

The ‘halla bol’ protest was held at mandal-level all across the city and broken roads and poor condition of sewerages in the streets were discussed. The BJP leadership asked the ruling party to address issues to provide respite to the public.