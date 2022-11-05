District admn acts tough on stubble burning

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, November 4

Intensifying the drive to check stubble burning, officials of the Raikot subdivision administration are conducting raids to thwart any attempt to burn crop residue.

SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli stops farmers from setting stubble on fire at Budhel village. Tribune photos

As many as 10 teams of government officials swung into action to douse farm fires at all 77 villages of the subdivision.

Farmers and their workers setting agricultural wastes and paddy stubble on fire at their fields were taken aback when teams of government officials, including executive magistrates, kanoongos, patwaris, ministerial staff and peons reached there and started to douse the fire. They snatched agricultural tools from those who were trying to spread of fire.

Though no legal action was initiated against any of the violators, the administration cautioned that action to be initiated in case of wilful offenders.

SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, who led a team at Budhel village, said the administration was forced to take the extreme step after the routine method failed to yield desired results.

“Though initially we were hopeful that there will be no wilful violators in our region, our officials started receiving reports about fire events based on satellite data unexpectedly. Instead of adopting a lengthy procedure of submitting reports and issuing notices, we planned to douse fire on the spot with the help of govt staff,” said Kohli.

Warning of strict legal action, Kohli said a comprehensive report on today’s action would be submitted to higher authorities and further action, if any would be taken according to orders of the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana.