District athletics meet on Dec 2, 3

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

The District Athletics Association will organise a two-day 94th Open District Athletics Championship on December 2 and 3 at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

Satvir Singh Atwal, president of the association, said that competitions in track and field events would be held in the boys and girls section in the age group of U-12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 years.

Players of Ludhiana district only are eligible to participate in the championship. They have advised to bring their age proof certificates and Aadhaar cards and report at the venue at 9 am. The performance during this championship would be taken into consideration while finalising the U-14 and 16 teams to participate in the inter-district junior national athletics meet.