District athletics meet on Dec 2, 3

Ludhiana, November 29
The District Athletics Association will organise a two-day 94th Open District Athletics Championship on December 2 and 3 at Guru Nanak Stadium here.
Satvir Singh Atwal, president of the association, said that competitions in track and field events would be held in the boys and girls section in the age group of U-12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 years.
Players of Ludhiana district only are eligible to participate in the championship. They have advised to bring their age proof certificates and Aadhaar cards and report at the venue at 9 am. The performance during this championship would be taken into consideration while finalising the U-14 and 16 teams to participate in the inter-district junior national athletics meet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...