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Home / Ludhiana / District Bar Association elections postponed in Punjab, Haryana

District Bar Association elections postponed in Punjab, Haryana

According to a communication by Justice Jaishree Thakur, returning officer, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The elections were scheduled for May 15. Representational image
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The District Bar Association elections have been postponed till further notice, according to a communication by Justice Jaishree Thakur, returning officer, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

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The elections were scheduled for May 15.

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According to the communication, the election programme was earlier announced for Bar associations across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

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However, a letter from the Bar Council of India, dated April 9, requested reconsideration and withdrawal of the common election schedule. The request was based on multiple representations from Bar associations across the region, raising concerns regarding the dates.

Vipan Saggar, president, District Bar Association, and Himanshu Walia, secretary, welcomed the decision. According to them, the time was too short for the aspiring contenders to contest the elections, and now, they will be able to prepare better.

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Officials aware of the matter said district Bar associations had filed two writ petitions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the election being held on such short notice.

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