District basketball c’ship from May 24

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Ludhiana District Basketball Tournament (U-14 and U-16) will be held from May 24 to 27 here at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Players born on or after January 1, 2010 are eligible for U-14 games and those born on or after January 1, 2007 can participate in the U-16 events. Interested participants can contact Narinder (93169-06738) or Saloni (98765-94675).