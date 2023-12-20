district cross-country event from Dec 22

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 19

The District Athletics Association, Ludhiana (DAAL) will organise the open district cross-country at Millennium World School, Phase 2, Ranjit Avenue, Malerkotla Road near Alamgir village here on December 22.

Chairman DAAL, Raminder Singh Sangowal said participants in the age groups of U-12, 14, 16, 18 and U-20 years and senior men and women will take part in this event.

Interested athletes have been advised to bring documents for proof of age. They are required to report at 8 am on Friday.

Prem Singh, general secretary of the association said athletes in different age categories could compete. The categoories are as follows: Men and women- 10km. Boys (U-20)- 8 km. Girls (U-20)- 6 km. Boys (U-18)- 6 km. Girls (U-18)- 4 km. Boys and girls (U-16)- 2 km. Boys and girls (U-14)- 1,200m. Boys and girls (U-12)- 800m.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Malerkotla