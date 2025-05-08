District Education Officer conducts surprise inspections

Ludhiana District Education Officer (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur, along with her team, conducted surprise inspections at the government primary schools in Jawaddi Kalan, Manakwal, Raniya, Kanganwal and Jawaddi Kalan (evening shift) schools today. The quality of mid-day meals were checked in these schools to ensure children get nutritious and good food. Sharing information in this regard, the DEO said for school heads had been asked to visit from door to door to bring every child in their area to school and improve literacy in the district.

She further said no child should be prevented from enrolling in case they did not have the required admission documents. The child should be admitted immediately after taking a self-declaration from the parents and appropriate action should be taken later. She said Under Mission Samarth, to improve the learning levels of children and teachers, training was being imparted to educators to teach using interesting activities.

She noted a lack of cleanliness in the surroundings and, especially in toilets was found in many schools. She also issued instructions to sanitation workers and school heads on the spot to ensure cleanliness. She urged block primary education officers, centre head teachers, head teachers and block coordinators of the district to work with dedication to increase enrollment at government schools and raise the level of education so that the transformation of the students of government schools could be ensured.