District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

As many as 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) were dedicated to the people of Ludhiana district on Friday, taking the total count to 43 in the district.

In Ludhiana city, Aam Aadmi clinics have been inaugurated at UPHC Abdullapur Basti, UPHC Bhagwan Nagar, UPHC Dholewal, UPHC Model Town, UPHC Maharana Pratap Nagar (Tibba Road), UPHC Salem Tabri, UPHC Shivpuri, Urban Dispensary in Dashmesh Nagar and Urban Dispensary USAD in the Kot Mangal Singh area by the MLAs concerned on Friday.

Aam Aadmi Clinics have also been inaugurated at Andlu PHC, Bassian PHC, Bhanohar PHC, Boparai Kalan PHC, Chowkiman PHC, Dalla Badla PHC, Ghawaddi PHC, Isru PHC, Kalakh PHC, Katani Kalan PHC, Kaunke Kalan PHC, Ladhowal PHC, Lohatbadhi PHC, Mansoora PHC, Manuke PHC, Mehdoodan PHC, Mullanpur PHC, Purain PHC, Rampur PHC, Rauni PHC, Sowaddi Kalan PHC, Siahar PHC, Talwandi Kalan PHC, UPHC MT Khanna and Utalon PHC in Ludhiana District.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 826 persons visited the OPDs at new Aam Aadmi Clinics on Friday. Besides, 118 tests were conducted at the clinics.

As per information, a maximum of 128 persons visited the AAC in Salem Tabri while 101 persons visited the clinic in Ladhowal today.

Officials said the clinics would function digitally completely as tabs had been given to doctors and lab staff which would help them to track medical history of patients easily.

One of such clinics in the Kot Mangal Singh area under the Ludhiana South constituency was inaugurated by MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

Chhina said it was a landmark decision of the AAP government to provide quality health services to the people through these ultra-modern clinics.

DC Surabhi Malik said the top three AACs (which were opened last year) of the state are from Ludhiana with the highest number of OPD visitors.

