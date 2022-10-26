District gymnasts finish second with 17 medals

Ludhiana, October 25
Ludhiana gymnasts finished as runners-up in boys U-21 and men’s section during the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan held at Mohali. Ludhiana gymnasts fetched 17 medals which include six gold, nine silver and two bronze medals in the games. Trainees of Coaching Centre, Khanna, played a pivot role in this achievement.
In the men’s section, duo of Krishna and Vikram from Khanna centre proved their mettle to help Ludhiana district secure second position. Krishna bagged two gold and one bronze medal in individual disciplines and was declared the best all-round gymnast.
Vikram, representing district in the men’s section too excelled, won three gold, one silver and one bronze medal to be named as the second best gymnast.
Similarly, in the Under-21 category, Sachin of this centre won three bronze medals. Besides, Man Singh clinched one bronze medal in the Under-17 group and Navi Mohammad won bronze medal in the boys’ Under-14 section to bring laurels to their centre and coach, Bhupinder Singh, a former district sports officer.
