District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 10

Twelve 108 ambulances are lying non-functional at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital even as the district needs more ambulances to cater to its entire population.

‘Vehicles safe haven for anti-social elements’ A doctor working at the Civil Hospital said: “These ambulances have become a safe haven for anti-social elements. I have seen empty liquor bottles inside them. Now, even junk dealers are not ready to purchase them.”

The ambulances, bought at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, have been discarded and are lying defunct on the premises of the Civil Hospital. A total of 35 ambulances were started in Ludhiana in 2014. Of these, 12 have become non-functional and are stationed on the hospital premises since the past three years.

Now, these are supposed to be sold by the Health Department. It is learnt that expensive accessories and tyres of the ambulances have been stolen and all that is left now is junk.

Many a times, unscrupulous elements are reported to enter the ambulances and bottles of liquor have been found inside them.

“The ambulances have become a safe haven for anti-social elements. I have seen empty liquor bottles inside them. Now, even junk dealers are not ready to purchase them,” a doctor from the hospital said.

There are forty-one, 108 ambulances operational in the district, and apart from these, 11 are run by the Health Department. Sometimes when there are more referrals, the existing fleet of ambulances become inadequate to handle the rush of patients. For Ludhiana, with a population of

more than 20 lakhs, just 52 ambulances in the government sector gives a tough time to patients and doctors.

“We have a total of 41 ambulances in the district which are run under the 108 ambulance service. Sometimes, patient referral rate gets high and when ambulances are out of city in Patiala or Chandigarh, it becomes difficult to handle emergency cases back here,” a driver working under the 108 ambulance service said.

“More ambulances are needed to meet the requirements but the defunct ones are neither being disposed of nor being used by the department. These could still be used for short-distance travels, if maintained properly,” he added.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said due procedure would be followed to dispose of the ambulances.

“We have 52 ambulances running in the district under the government sector and there are a few NGOs as well which are running ambulances,” she said.