District judges, lawyers celebrate International Yoga Day

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana , June 21

The District Legal Services Authority today celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day at the District Courts, Ludhiana, under the supervision of its Secretary-cum-CJM Harvinder Singh.

Numerous judicial officers, advocates and staff members participated in a Yoga camp conducted by trainer Hoshiyar Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Rajneesh, CJM Radhika Puri, JMIC Nirmala Devi, JMIC Simrandeep Singh, JMIC Gurdev Singh, JMIC Shweta and JMIC Prabha Prashar also participated in the camp.

CJM Harvinder Singh said the purpose of observing the Yoga Day is to encourage old traditional practices. He added yoga is a great way of leading a perfect life which has been practised since time immemorial.

