District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 4

Ludhiana had exported locally made items worth Rs 19,508.8 crore during the past fiscal 2022-23, the government has said.

Punjab Ranks 13th At present, the state ranked at the 13th position by way of contribution to export in the country. The overall export from Punjab was only 2 per cent of the total export from the country.

The plan showcased the SWOT analysis of all districts and the state with respect to its export potential.

Though exports of last financial year were less than those made during 2021-22, they were more than the export turnover recorded during the previous three fiscals — 2020-21, 2019-20, and 2018-19, the official data has revealed.

A senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that Ludhiana, which is the export hub of North India, exports mainly 14 items to different countries across the world.

She said the main items exported from Ludhiana included screws, bolts, nuts, hooks, rivets, cotters and cots, which account for 8.83 per cent export share from here, parts and accessories of motor vehicles, accounting for 7.81 per cent share, structures, excluding prefabricated buildings, comprising 6.86 per cent share, cotton yarn, accounting for 6.53 per cent share, men’s shirts, comprising 6.26 per cent share, t-shirts and vests, accounting for 4.59 per cent share, parts and accessories of vehicles, comprising 4.02 per cent share, pipe fitting tubes, accounting for 3.79 per cent share, yarn of synthetic staple fibers, comprising 2.88 per cent share, hand operated spanners and wrenches, accounting for 2.28 per cent share, new pneumatic tyres of rubber, constituting 2 per cent share, jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, accounting for 1.89 per cent share, men’s suits, ensembles, jackets, trousers, and blazers, comprising 1.81 per cent share, and bicycles and other cycle parts, including delivery tricycles, which account for 1.69 per cent of the total exports being made from the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

Exports to be Prioritised: MP We would study the state export plan in place and discuss it with all the stakeholders concerned to implement it or tweak, if required, for prioritising the exports from the state, especially Ludhiana. – Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP

The officer divulged that the trend of the five years shows that the export sales were on the rise from Ludhiana and they touched the highest of Rs 20,607.06 crore in 2021-22. However, the export turnover slightly dipped to Rs 19,508.8 crore in 2022-23, which was higher than Rs 14,515.11 crore in 2020-21, Rs 14,719.1 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 16,032.2 crore exports sales registered here in 2018-19.

State made export plan in 2021

In a first, the Punjab Government had come up with a state export plan to give further boost to ease of doing business, besides promoting the export of local products in the border state.

Then Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan, had given nod to the first-of-its-type initiative by any state in the country, which varies district to district, product to product, and issue to issue.

The state government had prepared the Punjab State Export Plan 2021-26 to implement ‘district as export hub scheme’ as well as ‘one district one product scheme’. It was aimed at transforming the state into an export powerhouse and promoting local products with an objective of an increase in the volume of export, synergies of various schemes of the Centre and the State, besides increasing efficiency in supply chains and augmenting export infrastructure, products and market diversification.

The Punjab State Export Plan had clearly listed out the products which the state was proud of and other products that will make the state feel proud.

The plan christened, “Export Analysis & Export Vision – Punjab 2021-26”, was an innovative exercise done by the state in which district by district, product by product, and issue by issue has been analysed thoroughly with respect to the export potential and hoped that it will help as a reference in formulating policy and schemes for export promotion in the state.

The plan was prepared by the DGFT, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Department of Industries and Commerce, along with active involvement of all stakeholders in the export sector in the state after conducting various consultative meetings in the districts.

The state export plan comprised all 22 district-level export plans and potential items for export from each district have been identified, which include rice, hosiery, bicycle, honey, terry towel, pharmaceutical, tractor parts, cotton, cotton yarn, agri implements, kinnow, bakery products, and entertainment services.

"We would study the state export plan in place and discuss it with all the stakeholders concerned to implement it or tweak, if required, for prioritising the exports from the state, especially Ludhiana. Our government’s endeavour is to give further boost to ease of doing business, besides promoting the export of local products in the border state," said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.