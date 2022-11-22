District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,621 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there were four active cases and three of them have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes while one is admitted to a hospital. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,36,448 samples have been taken, of which 39,07,527 samples were found negative. Samples of 81 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.