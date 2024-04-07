District mandis await arrival of wheat

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, April 6
Although necessary arrangements for the procurement of wheat have been made in the district’s mandis since April 1 but no produce has arrived so far. It is expected that wheat will begin arriving in the mandis by April 12 as harvesting has been delayed due to rain, winds and late sowing. The process of procurement will continue till May 31 in the state.
"No arrival has been reported in Ludhiana district till now. The arrival is expected to pick up around April 12. The crop has not matured due to the recent rains and farmers needs ideal moisture content to harvest the crop so they are waiting for the crop to ripen fully," said Gurmatpal Singh, district mandi officer.
Malwinder Singh, a farmer from Latala village said the recent rain and wind caused havoc for the wheat crop which was in its milking stage at the time. "The rain has increased the moisture level in the crop and it has not ripened fully because of that. The temperature and weather at present are optimum, so I am waiting for the crop to ripen fully and also for it to acquire the right amount of moisture before I start harvesting it," said he.
Another farmer, Davinder Singh Grewal from Alamgir said in 2022, the early onset of the heat wave shriveled the wheat grain and reduced the produce while this year, the rain did the damage.
Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Parkash said the wheat crop was yet to mature due to unfavourable weather conditions in March. "Wheat crop requires an optimum temperature to mature. Too much heat can lead to shrinkage of the grain while less temperature or rain can increase the moisture content. At present the conditions are congenial and farmers are waiting for the crop to mature fully before harvesting it," said Dr Parkash.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers