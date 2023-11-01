district most accident prone, records highest 630 deaths in 786 mishaps

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 31

Continuing to carry the dubious distinction of being the “most accident-prone” district in the state, Ludhiana had recorded the highest of 630 deaths in a maximum of 786 road accidents during the past year.

Less than 2021 The analysis of the official figures showed that the road accident casualties in Ludhiana had registered a decline of almost 3 per cent in 2022 with the count of deaths going down to 630 from 649 in 2021. However, the road accident deaths were recorded much less at 499 in 2020 and 508 in 2019.

THRUST ON ROAD SAFETY: ADGP We are making all-out efforts to make roads safer with the major thrust on road safety initiatives. Besides awareness and education, we are also resorting to strict enforcement of traffic rules. The new road safety police force will further help in achieving the goal — Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP (Traffic)

It was revealed in the recent report compiled by Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) Director Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also Traffic Advisor for Punjab.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that Punjab had recorded 4,578 deaths in 5,968 road accidents in 2022, which were less than 4,589 road mishap casualties reported in the state during 2021 and even 2018 when 4,740 persons had lost their lives in the fatal road accidents in the border state.

“With 1.68-lakh road accident fatalities, the country has recorded a jump of 9 per cent in 2022 while Punjab has reversed the trend with fewer casualties,” he said.

He said neighbouring states such as Haryana and Rajasthan, which share similar attributes, have reported an increase of 6.7 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, in road accident fatalities last year as compared to 2021.

Rai, who has been spearheading the sustained road safety campaign for the past few years and has recently constituted the special road safety force, which was first-of-its-type in the country, divulged that the district-wise data has showed that the highest of 630 persons had lost their lives in a maximum of 786 road accidents in Ludhiana district in 2022.

These included 356 deaths in 458 road mishaps in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, 183 fatalities in 211 accidents in Khanna police district and 91 casualties in 117 road crashes in the Ludhiana rural area last year. It accounted for 13.76 per cent of the total deaths and 13.17 per cent of the total mishaps reported in the state. Besides, 426 were left injured, including 332 with serious injuries, in mishaps in Ludhiana.

Among other districts and commissionerates, Amritsar CP had reported 68 deaths and 84 injuries in 114 road accidents, Amritsar Rural 138 deaths and 116 injuries in 165 mishaps, Barnala 131 deaths and 110 injuries in 158 accidents, Batala 92 deaths and 70 hurt in 101 crashes, Bathinda 246 fatalities and 261 injuries in 339 accidents, Faridkot 96 casualties and 129 hurt in 134 mishaps, Fatehgarh Sahib 211 died and 193 injured in 268 accidents, Fazilka 139 fatalities and 114 injuries in 161 crashes, Ferozepur 132 casualties and 75 hurt in 149 mishaps, Gurdaspur 70 died and 52 hurt in 87 accidents, Hoshiarpur 230 fatalities and 127 hurt in 272 mishaps, Jalandhar CP 91 casualties and 77 injuries in 129 mishaps, Jalandhar Rural 196 deaths and 142 hurt in 228 crashes, Kapurthala 124 died and 88 injured in 138 mishaps, Malerkotla 40 dead and 34 injuries in 51 mishaps, Mansa 149 casualties and 93 hurt in 188 crashes, Moga 195 died and 113 injured in 214 mishaps, Pathankot 74 killed and 48 hurt in 91 accidents, Patiala 418 deaths and 411 injuries in 657 mishaps, Ropar 229 died and 244 hurt in 296 crashes, Mohali 296 deaths and 314 injured in 486 accidents, Nawanshahr 131 killed and 116 hurt in 162 mishaps, Sangrur 206 dead and 207 injuries in 320 accidents, Muktsar 130 died and 77 hurt in 138 mishaps and Tarn Taran had recorded 106 deaths and 76 injuries in 122 accidents.

Besides, 10 deaths and four injuries were reported in 14 accidents under the jurisdiction of the GRP.