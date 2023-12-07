District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 6

Not only for women, Ludhiana has turned out to be the most unsafe haven for children in the state as well, if the rampant rise in crime against the latter is any indication.

Ludhiana has also topped the state in the cases of crime against children, a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that Ludhiana has recorded 378 cases, which accounted for 15.16 per cent of the total 2,494 cases of crime against children reported in Punjab last year. Ludhiana district’s graph was even 30.42 per cent more than the cumulative count of 263 reported by the Amritsar and Jalandhar Commissionerates of Police (CPs).

When it comes to a comparison between all three CPs in the state, Ludhiana CP’s 275 cases of crime against children were also 4.36 per cent higher than the cumulative count of the other two CPs – Amritsar (127) and Jalandhar (136).

Besides 275 cases lodged in Ludhiana CP, Ludhiana Rural and Khanna police districts under the administrative district of Ludhiana, reported 33 and 70 cases of crime against children, respectively, in 2022, which took the cumulative count of the district to 378.

Mohali recorded the state’s second highest 172 cases of crime against children, which were also less than half (54.5 per cent) than Ludhiana.

NCRB’s annual report, “Crime in India”, which presents a comprehensive set of statistics on various aspects of crime in the country during the calendar year 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, reported that cases of murder, attempt to murder, exposure and abandonment, causing simple hurt, grievous injuries, kidnapping and abduction of children, kidnapping and abduction of minor girls to compel them for marriage, other kidnapping and abduction, other crimes against children, attempt to rape, offences punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, offences by caretakers/ in-charge of juvenile homes punishable under the Juveniles Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, child labour, and cyber crimes and publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act were recorded maximum in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

The district-wise data analysis showed that 18 cases, almost 23 per cent of the total 79 cases of murder of children registered in the state in 2022 and the state’s lone case of attempt to murder the child was lodged in Ludhiana alone.

Four of 10 cases of exposure and abandonment of children, eight of 11 cases of causing simple hurt to children, four of five cases of grievous injuries, 183 of 1,338 cases of kidnapping and abduction of children, 171 of 1,253 cases of kidnapping and abduction of minor girls to compel them for marriage, 11 of 43 cases of other kidnapping and abduction, one of 11 cases of attempt to rape, six of 129 cases of other crimes punishable under the IPC, 216 of 1,569 total cases of IPC crimes against children, 156 of 883 cases registered under the POCSO Act, one of two cases of offences by caretakers/ in-charge of juvenile homes punishable under the Juveniles Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2 of 13 cases of child labour, and three of state’s total 15 cases of cyber crime and publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act were lodged in Ludhiana district last year.





