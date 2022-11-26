District primary school games held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 25

A large number of students (boys and girls) drawn from different schools of the district took part in the Ludhiana District Primary School Games held at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Competitions in athletics, judo, gymnastic and yoga were organised by the Education Department at the multipurpose indoor hall and the main Guru Nanak Stadium. Coaches and other staff from the local office of Punjab Sports Department provided assistance in conducting the games.

In gymnastics (girls), Komal emerged all-round winner in rhythmic event while Gurkirat secured second position whereas Ahana and Deepika shared third position, jointly.

In floor exercise, Astha Modgil came out triumphant and was followed by Akshita at second spot. Lovi Rani and Jai Shikha finished at third place.

In the boys’ section, Shrijal Tiwari was adjudged the all-round gymnast and Kaustav Sood finished runner-up while Kapish Aggarwal and Harsh Kamoj, jointly secured the third position.

Ravinder Singh, District Sports Officer, and Ajit Pal Singh, an official from the Education Department gave away prizes to the winners.