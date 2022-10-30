DISTRICT SCHOOLS HOCKEY TOURNEY: Raikot boys emerge winners in U-19

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 29

Raikot defeated Dakha 3-0 to emerge winners in the boys U-19 section during the District Schools Hockey Tournament being held by the Education Department at the Prithipal Singh Memorial Astroturf Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University, here today.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Dakha had survived a scare against Kila Raipur before coming out triumphant 3-2 and Raikot got the better of Rara Sahib 1-0 to set up for the title clash.

In the match for the hard-line cup, Rara Sahib outperformed Kila Raipur 3-1 to secure the third position.

In the semi-finals (boys U-14), Sahnewal beat Kila Raipur 3-0 while Dakha got the better of Rara Sahib 2-0 to storm into the final.

In the boys U-17 section, Kila Raipur overwhelmed Rara Sahib 8-0, Ludhiana I overpowered PAU 1-0, Raikot beat Samrala 2-0, Kila Raipur defeated Dakha 6-0 and Jagraon outwitted Sahnewal 4-0 to advance into the next round.